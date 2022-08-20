Hornets, Hall blast Rockets, 43-6
Published 12:16 am Saturday, August 20, 2022
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
SUGAR GROVE — If it was a poker game, Chase Hall would have had four of a kind.
The Coal Grove senior running back scored four touchdowns as the Hornets routed the Berne Union Rockets 43-6 on Friday in the season opener.
Hall put the Hornets up 14-0 in the first quarter as he ran 44 and 29 yards for touchdowns.
A Whyatt Mannon to Gavin Gipson pass accounted for the two extra points in the quarter.
The lead went to 21-0 in the second quarter when Hall scored on his shortest TD run by going 10 yards. John Turner booted the extra point.
The Hornets recovered a fumble at the Berne Union 44-yard line to set up the next touchdown.
Kaden Murphy ran for 8 yards and then Mannon hit Murphy on a 36-yard scoring pass and it was 27-0.
The Hornets got the ball back after a punt and it was Hall once again breaking loose as he ran 35 yards for a touchdown. Steven Simpson then threw a halfback pass to Gipson for the conversion and it was 35-0.
Coal Grove got its final score in the third quarter when Murphy got away on a 42-yard scoring run. Simpson ran for the conversion and it was 43-0.
The Rockets avoided the shutout as Jarett Thomson ran 9 yards for a score.
Coal Grove 14 21 8 0 = 43
Berne Union 0 0 0 6 = 6
First Quarter
CG — Chase Hall 44 run (kick failed)
CG — Chase Hall 29 run (Gavin Gipson pass from Whyatt Mannon)
Second Quarter
CG — Chase Hall 10 run (John Turner kick)
CG — Chase Hall 35 run (Gavin Gipson pass from Steven Simpson)
CG — Kaden Murphy 36 pass from Whyatt Mannon (kick failed)
Third Quarter
CG — Kaden Murphy 42 run (Steven Simpson run)
Fourth Quarter
BU — Jarett Thompson 9 run (run failed)