Hornets, Hall blast Rockets, 43-6

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SUGAR GROVE — If it was a poker game, Chase Hall would have had four of a kind.

The Coal Grove senior running back scored four touchdowns as the Hornets routed the Berne Union Rockets 43-6 on Friday in the season opener.

Hall put the Hornets up 14-0 in the first quarter as he ran 44 and 29 yards for touchdowns.

A Whyatt Mannon to Gavin Gipson pass accounted for the two extra points in the quarter.

The lead went to 21-0 in the second quarter when Hall scored on his shortest TD run by going 10 yards. John Turner booted the extra point.

The Hornets recovered a fumble at the Berne Union 44-yard line to set up the next touchdown.

Kaden Murphy ran for 8 yards and then Mannon hit Murphy on a 36-yard scoring pass and it was 27-0.

The Hornets got the ball back after a punt and it was Hall once again breaking loose as he ran 35 yards for a touchdown. Steven Simpson then threw a halfback pass to Gipson for the conversion and it was 35-0.

Coal Grove got its final score in the third quarter when Murphy got away on a 42-yard scoring run. Simpson ran for the conversion and it was 43-0.

The Rockets avoided the shutout as Jarett Thomson ran 9 yards for a score.

Coal Grove 14 21 8 0 = 43

Berne Union 0 0 0 6 = 6

First Quarter

CG — Chase Hall 44 run (kick failed)

CG — Chase Hall 29 run (Gavin Gipson pass from Whyatt Mannon)

Second Quarter

CG — Chase Hall 10 run (John Turner kick)

CG — Chase Hall 35 run (Gavin Gipson pass from Steven Simpson)

CG — Kaden Murphy 36 pass from Whyatt Mannon (kick failed)

Third Quarter

CG — Kaden Murphy 42 run (Steven Simpson run)

Fourth Quarter

BU — Jarett Thompson 9 run (run failed)