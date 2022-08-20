Ladies Nine Hole group posts multiple winners

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — It was Fore for Four.

There were four different winners during the Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association outing on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Hostess April Graf got the day started by serving home-made jams with croissants during the brief business meeting. She then announced the events of the game and the ladies took to the links.

When the competition was completed, Graf announced that the first even had four winners: Peggy Ruggles, Dora Carmon, Lana Moore and Pat Lambert.

The other event was won by Carmon who had a terrific day as she came away as the winner of low putts as well as a chip in.

This was the first chip in of the season for the group.

Aug. 9

Pat Lambert served as the day’s hostess and she did a little serving to herself as well.

Dora Carmon was one event winner while Lambert not only won the other event but came away with low putts for the outing.

Aug. 16

No more breakfast treats doesn’t mean no more winning for Lana Moore.

When the group met on Tuesday morning this past Tuesday, Moore served as hostess and served breakfast treats at the brief business meeting.

It was agreed among the group members to forgo breakfast treats for the rest of the season.

But that didn’t stop the ladies from munching on the events of the day including Moore who shared low putts with Dora Carmon.

Gobbling up the event wins were Pat Lambert and Sharon Fox.

The golfing group is open to all women ages 18 and older. The outings are for exercise and just enjoying each other’s company.

The weekly outing is held at the Ironton Country Club on Route 650 coming from Hanging Rock and then taking County Road 43 to the left for about three-quarters of a mile and turning left down the hill to the club.

They meet each Tuesday with a brief meeting at 9 a.m. and golfing begins at 9:30.