Ohio High School Friday Night Football Scores

Akr. Coventry 43, Alliance Marlington 28

Albany Alexander 14, Beaver Eastern 13

Anna 34, Lewistown Indian Lake 19

Ansonia 36, DeGraff Riverside 14

Antwerp 47, Montpelier 0

Apple Creek Waynedale 21, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 20

Archbold 35, Genoa Area 14

Arlington 21, Paulding 12

Ashland Mapleton 32, Doylestown Chippewa 10

Ashtabula Lakeside 40, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Attica Seneca E. 34, Northwood 30

Aurora 38, Euclid 6

Austintown Fitch 42, Foothill, Nev. 10

Bellefontaine 43, Sidney 13

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Bellevue 24, Port Clinton 14

Bellville Clear Fork 21, Lucas 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 33, New Concord John Glenn 6

Bishop Fenwick 36, Franklin 14

Bishop Watterson 55, Cols. Whetstone 8

Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Van Buren 3

Bluffton 67, Cory-Rawson 7

Brookville 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20

Bucyrus 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 18

Cambridge 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Casstown Miami E. 7

Can. Glenoak 51, Shaker Hts. 7

Carey 37, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8

Carlisle 8, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

Carrollton 34, Akr. Manchester 13

Castalia Margaretta 34, Vermilion 7

Centerville 9, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6

Chardon 14, Olmsted Falls 7

Chardon NDCL 35, Willoughby S. 21

Chillicothe Unioto 21, McArthur Vinton County 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 25, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Cin. Elder 42, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 21

Cin. Gamble Montessori 35, Hamilton New Miami 6

Cin. Hughes 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 7

Cin. La Salle 17, Cin. Colerain 13

Cin. Madeira 37, Norwood 8

Cin. Moeller 49, Massillon 31

Cin. Winton Woods 39, Trotwood-Madison 16

Cin. Wyoming 35, Harrison 0

Circleville 47, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Clayton Northmont 49, Vandalia Butler 13

Cle. Hts. 43, Brunswick 13

Clyde 22, Tol. St. Francis 18

Coldwater 37, Kenton 2

Collins Western Reserve 21, Wellington 12

Cols. DeSales 28, Dresden Tri-Valley 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Reynoldsburg 14

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Independence 7

Convoy Crestview 51, Rockford Parkway 14

Cortland Lakeview 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Creston Norwayne 61, Ashland 28

Dalton 42, E. Can. 13

Danville 33, Worthington Christian 17

Day. Northridge 57, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Defiance 28, Napoleon 7

Delaware Hayes 28, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14

Delta 22, Defiance Ayersville 19

Dola Hardin Northern 44, Arcadia 19

Dublin Jerome 24, Perrysburg 21

E. Liverpool 44, Minerva 7

Eaton 44, Greenville 13

Elida 31, Spencerville 0

Elyria Cath. 14, Elyria 6

Findlay Liberty-Benton 31, Leipsic 27

Fremont Ross 34, Tiffin Columbian 14

Ft. Loramie 39, Minster 27

Gahanna Lincoln 9, Mason 7

Galion Northmor 45, Marion Elgin 0

Gallipolis Gallia 44, Pomeroy Meigs 7

Galloway Westland 41, Cols. Briggs 8

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Middlefield Cardinal 12

Germantown Valley View 31, Spring. Shawnee 7

Girard 42, Streetsboro 24

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Lisbon Beaver 20

Grafton Midview 21, Rocky River 0

Green 55, Akr. Ellet 8

Greenfield McClain 28, Frankfort Adena 14

Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Willard 43

Grove City Cent. Crossing 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 22

Hamilton 28, Cin. West Clermont 9

Hamilton Badin 34, Cle. VASJ 3

Hamilton Ross 27, Wilmington 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Hicksville 8

Hanoverton United 28, Atwater Waterloo 7

Harrod Allen E. 27, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 18, Ft. Recovery 14

Hilliard Bradley 31, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28

Hilliard Davidson 37, Cols. Walnut Ridge 12

Howard E. Knox 26, Johnstown Northridge 13

Huron, S.D. 41, Norwalk St. Paul 7

Ironton 12, Wheelersburg 3

Jamestown Greeneview 33, Middletown Madison Senior 7

Jefferson Area 66, Orwell Grand Valley 27

Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Sullivan Black River 6

Kansas Lakota 21, Monroeville 7

Kings Mills Kings 34, Cin. Sycamore 0

Kirtland 34, Painesville Harvey 8

Lakewood St. Edward 23, Tol. Cent. Cath. 20

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22, Hilliard Darby 21

Liberty Center 31, Defiance Tinora 0

Lima Sr. 36, Tol. Bowsher 6

Lisbon David Anderson 40, Windham 25

Lorain 16, Ravenna 8

Lorain Clearview 20, Parma 0

Lowellville 55, Columbiana 14

Madison 13, Geneva 7

Mansfield Sr. 41, Norwalk 19

Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Wapakoneta 7

Massillon Jackson 33, Akr. East 27

McComb 54, Galion 28

Mechanicsburg 14, Spring. Kenton Ridge 3

Medina Buckeye 29, Lodi Cloverleaf 28

Medina Highland 39, Berea-Midpark 20

Mentor 34, Can. McKinley 21

Metamora Evergreen 48, N. Baltimore 0

Miamisburg 62, W. Carrollton 26

Middletown 47, Loveland 33

Milan Edison 28, Oberlin Firelands 7

Milford 42, Trenton Edgewood 6

Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster Triway 7

Milton-Union 41, New Paris National Trail 0

Mineral Ridge 41, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Minford 33, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Mogadore 27, Mogadore Field 26

Mt. Gilead 56, Morral Ridgedale 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Hillsboro 0

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52, Vanlue 16

N. Ridgeville 34, N. Olmsted 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 22

N. Royalton 21, Westlake 7

Nelsonville-York 16, Glouster Trimble 0

New Albany 35, Marysville 0

New Bremen 28, Lima Bath 0

New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, Fairborn 13

New Lexington 41, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

New Madison Tri-Village 51, Troy Christian 20

New Philadelphia 7, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 2

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Crestline 8

Oak Harbor 55, Fostoria 7

Oregon Clay 40, Maumee 13

Painesville Riverside 35, Perry 7

Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown 21

Pemberville Eastwood 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Philo 47, Athens 6

Pickerington Cent. 42, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Pickerington N. 53, Lancaster 0

Piketon 14, Goshen 12

Pioneer N. Central 24, Elmore Woodmore 0

Piqua 55, Day. Belmont 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 9

Plymouth 42, Oberlin 14

Proctorville Fairland 14, Portsmouth W. 13

Ravenna SE 22, Brooklyn 12

Reading 72, Lockland 6

Richwood N. Union 42, Marion Pleasant 6

Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, Fairview 0

Rootstown 33, Mantua Crestwood 0

Rossford 34, Swanton 0

S. Adams, Ind. 35, Arcanum 0

S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. NW 7

Salineville Southern 42, McDonald 7

Sandusky Perkins 57, Tol. Woodward 6

Smithville 49, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Sparta Highland 17, Fredericktown 14

Spring. Greenon 21, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 13

Spring. NE 48, Tipp City Bethel 0

Springboro 21, Lebanon 19

St. Henry 50, Covington 0

St. Marys Memorial 42, London 31

St. Paris Graham 27, W. Liberty-Salem 24

Steubenville 21, Louisville 0

Struthers 49, Louisville Aquinas 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Bishop Hartley 7

Sylvania Southview 70, Tol. Rogers 7

Thomas Worthington 44, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Thornville Sheridan 35, Newark Licking Valley 28

Tipp City Tippecanoe 14, Bellbrook 10

Tontogany Otsego 18, Bucyrus Wynford 12

Troy 56, Day. Dunbar 24

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 14

Uniontown Lake 41, Alliance 14

Urbana 40, W. Jefferson 25

Utica 26, Centerburg 19

Van Wert 63, Bryan 28

Versailles 31, Celina 6

W. Chester Lakota W. 16, Cin. St. Xavier 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Coshocton 14

Wadsworth 24, Barberton 7

Warren JFK 44, Warren Champion 14

Washington C.H. 35, Cols. Bexley 6

Waterford 18, Crooksville 6

Wauseon 59, Sherwood Fairview 7

Waverly 42, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Ada 0

Waynesville 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7

Westerville Cent. 23, Westerville N. 20

Westerville S. 30, Lewis Center Olentangy 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9, Findlay 6

Wickliffe 18, Sheffield Brookside 7

Williamsport Westfall 38, London Madison Plains 20

Xenia 40, Beavercreek 3

Youngs. Boardman 10, Youngs. Mooney 7

Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Campbell Memorial 7

Zanesville 40, Newark 14

Zanesville Maysville 35, Byesville Meadowbrook 7

Zanesville W. Muskingum 19, Hebron Lakewood 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cuyahoga Hts. vs. Burton Berkshire, ppd. to Aug 20th.

