Wheelersburg woman killed in crash

MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.

According to a news release from deputies, a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Kasey B. Bergan, 24, of Wheelersburg, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane.

Email newsletter signup

A 2010 Chevy Impala, driven by Murphy, was partially in the right lane and partially on the berm.

Deputies said Bergen’s vehicle struck Murphy’s, forcing it rotate around and off the right side of the road. Murphy’s vehicle then veered to the left and struck the concrete divider wall.

Bergan sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Minford Squad 3.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt and their car’s airbags deployed.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Ohio Dept. Transportation, Scioto County Sheriff Department, Portsmouth Gateway Group, Jefferson Township VFD, Minford VFD, and Minford Squad 3.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.