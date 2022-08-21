Back 40 Scavenger hunt set for Sept. 3

Event includes historic site visits

AID — Wild Ginger’s Homestead, located in Waterloo, is preparing to host their annual Lawrence County Back 40 Scavenger Hunt.

This will be the fourth year for the event, set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Wild Ginger’s owner Chaille Shaw said.

Email newsletter signup

“People will meet at the canoe launch in Aid at 11 a.m.,” she said of the start of the event, suggesting they arrive early, as organizers will go over the rules.

Shaw said those taking part simply need to show up at the start to register.

The entry fee for the event is $25 and the first five teams to sign up will receive gift bags, she said.

At the starting point, she said teams will be given a map and clues for locations to travel to for the hunt, all of which are in the rural part of the county.

She said this can include historic sites, as well as stops at small businesses. “And there will be interesting things along the way,” Shaw said.

She said clues will also be provided for a general area to search.

The final stop will be at Clark’s Fast lane, where Shaw said the winner will be determined by who has the most items checked off on the list.

The award for first prize is $250, while second place will receive a $100 value gift card for local businesses and third place will get a car care package.

Shaw said that all funds raised from entry fees will go toward Tri-State Family Connections, a faith-based organization working through the Lawrence County Municipal Court in Chesapeake to assist with adjudication and victim services.

“They are really doing great work there,” she said.

Shaw said everyone is welcome to take part in the event.

“I’d looking forward to a good scavenger hunt and everybody always has fun, especially me,” she said.