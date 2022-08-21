It is okay to sing the Lord’s praises, everywhere

If you’re a baseball fan, you might remember when pitcher Orel Herschiser had an unbelievable season in 1988 for the L.A. Dodgers.

He pitched a complete game shutout in August of that year, pitched multiple shutout innings and hurled five more complete games through the end of the regular season.

Then the Dodgers faced the New York Mets in the National League playoffs.

Orel continued to dominate, pitching more than 24 innings and a complete shutout in the final game! In the World Series, his complete game victory over the Oakland A’s in game five clinched the series for the Dodgers.

Orel was awarded the Cy Young Award that year and two MVP awards, one for the National League playoffs and the other for winning the World Series.

During the playoffs, the TV cameras zoomed in on him while he was in the dugout. He seemed to be singing to himself. The announcers commented that Orel definitely had a reason to sing.

A few days later, Orel was a guest on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Much to his surprise, Johnny played the tape and asked him what song he had been singing.

Thinking it might be some catchy tune to keep his spirits up during the stress of the playoffs, Johnny asked Orel if he would sing it for them.

Orel was reluctant at first, but the crowd roared their approval.

So right there, on national TV, in front of millions of viewers, Orel sang:

“Praise God from whom all blessings flow.

Praise Him all creatures here below;

Praise Him above ye heavenly host,

Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost.”

You see, Orel was just doing what the Bible instructs followers of Christ to do—praise God in all things.

The apostle Paul told the Colossian believers in Colossians 3:17, “Whatever you do…do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

That command doesn’t just apply to church services—but to everything!

You may never be on national TV or play in a major league ball game, but there are plenty of people watching your life today.

Will they see you complaining or giving God praise in everything you do?

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.