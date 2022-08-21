Vikings give Ferguson memorable first head coaching win

By Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — Any first coaching win is memorable, especially if it comes in his debut.

But the Symmes Valley Vikings made sure Ben Ferguson’s coaching debut was an unforgettable win for everyone.

Levi Ross scored on a 7-yard run with just 17 secondsto play to cap a fourth quarter comeback that gave the Vikings a 28-21 win over the South Gallia Rebels on Friday.

South Gallia led 21-14 when Will Jones ran 2 yards for a score with 6:34 left. The conversion pass failed and the Rebels were still clinging to a 21-20 lead.

The Vikings got the ball with 4:02 to play at their own 36 after the Rebels were forced to punt from inside the 5-yard line.

Ross ran for 4 yards, Sam Mcleese got a yard and Ross ran for 10 more yards and a first down.

Ross carried again for 14 yards to the 7-yard line to set up his scoring run on the next play. He also ran for the conversion to make it 28-21.

South Gallia took a 14-0 lead on a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs by Siders and Butler. The conversion kick failed on the first score but Butler ran for two-points after the second score with 11:03 on the second quarter.

The Vikings put together a 62-yard, 13-play drive with quarterback Aleck Beckett going the final yard for the score. The conversion kick was block and it was 14-6.

Symmes Valley tied the game at 14-all with 6:58 on the third quarter clock as Beckett ran one-yard on a fourth down. He added the conversion run to tie the score.

The Rebels struck quickly as Wright hit Saunders on a 68-yard touchdown pass four plays into their next possession. Cremmens kicked the conversion and the lead was 21-14 with 5:51 left in the quarter.

Jones had a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Vikings got within 21-20.

Beckett was 8-of-10 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 yards for 38 yards and a score. Ross racked up 107 yards rushing on 13 carries as the Vikings had 265 total yards. Saunders had three caches for 83 yards.

The Rebels had 208 total yards with only 52 on the ground. Wright was 8-of-16 for 156 yards and a score with an interception.

The Vikings visit Meigs Eastern next Friday.

South Gallia 6 8 7 0 = 21

Sym. Valley 0 6 8 14 = 28

First Quarter

SG — Siders 2 run (kick failed) 10:24

Second Quarter

SG — Butler 2 run (Butler run) 11:03

SV — Will Jones 10 run (kick blocked) 0:34

Third Quarter

SV — Aleck Beckett 1 run (Beckett runs) 6:58

SG — Saunders 68 pass from Wright (Cremmens kick) 5:51

Fourth Quarter

SV — Will Jones 2 run (pass fails) 11:59

SV — Levi Ross 7 run (Ross run) 1:17

———

SG SV

First downs 12 18

Rushes-yards 26-52 37-152

Passing yards 156 113

Total yards 208 265

Cmp-Att-Int 8-16-1 8-10-1

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 12-89 7-74

Punts-average 4-32.8 1-20.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–South Gallia: Cremmens 5-22, Wright 8-10, Wright 1-18, Butler 8-2, Smith 1-minus 1; Symmes Valley: Caleb Ritchie 4-7, Sam Mcleese 3-8, Aleck Beckett 12-38 TD, Levi Ross 13-107 TD, Will Jones 5-5 TD.

PASSING–South Gallia: Wright 8-16-1 156 TD; Symmes Valley: Aleck Beckett 8-10-1 113 TD.

RECEIVING–South Gallia: Siders 1-0, Stanley 4-35, Cemmens 1-10, Saber 2-5, Wright 1-0, Saunders 2-106 TD; Symmes Valley: Caleb Ritchie 2-2, Josh Saunders 3-83, Will Jones 2-15, Wyatt Owens 2-13.