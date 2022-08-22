Commission hosts brief meeting for week

The Lawrence County Commission met in a brief session this week and had a limited agenda of typical weekly business.

Commission president DeAnna Holliday was absent, due to illness, commissioner Colton Copley said.

In her absence, he and commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., voted on the following items:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on Aug. 11, as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

New:

• 2022-813 Lawrence Economic Development Corporation-Filling and grading, bridge/culvert and materials storage projects located at 550 County Road 22

– 2022-815 Nick McGuire-Residential structure project located at 678 County Road 1A

Renewal:

• 2022-814 David Randolph-Stream Maintenance project located at 4448 State Route 775

• 2022-816 Columbia Gas Transmission-Pipeline operation and maintenance activities projects located on Private Road 5737

• Approved appropriations and transfers dated Aug. 16, under $50,000.00, submitted by the county administrator.

• Received and filed the monthly report and the monthly report from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

• Met in two executive sessions regarding real estate and personnel; hire, fire, and/or reprimand.