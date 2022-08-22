Frances Ball

Frances Louise Ball, 95, died Aug. 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church in Princeton, West Virginia. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorial gifts can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church 4225 New Hope Rd. Princeton, West Virginia 24740 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.