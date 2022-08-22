Huntington Museum of Art accepting fall class registrations

The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2022 classes in printmaking, photography, painting, drawing and ceramics. Out of an abundance of caution for participants and staff, masking is recommended during all classes on the museum’s campus. For more information, call 304–529–2701.

Here is the fall class schedule:

Printmaking with Sa–Rai Robinette

Intro to printmaking: Relief workshop

Wednesdays, Sept. 7–Oct. 12 (Six sessions)

6–8 p.m.

Studio 2

$160 members; $190 non–members

This workshop will provide participants with a comprehensive introduction and exploration of the relief printmaking process. In this workshop, you will learn the necessary skills and techniques to create high–quality relief art prints from your own hand–carved illustrations and designs. All skill levels are welcome to register for this class. All materials are provided.

Intro to printmaking: Screenprinting

Wednesdays, Oct. 19–Nov. 30 (Six sessions–skipping Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving)

6–8 p.m.

Studio 2

$160 members; $190 non–members

This workshop will provide participants with an introduction to the art and history of screenprinting. You will learn how to create your design, prepare your screen, and print with water–based inks on paper, fabric, or other surfaces if you so choose. In this workshop, you will learn a low–cost and low–tech method to produce high–quality hand–drawn prints that you can use beyond this workshop in the comfort of your own home. All skill levels are welcome to register for this class. All materials are provided.

Photography with Larry Rees

Basic photographic techniques (18 years or older)

Tuesdays, Sept. 6–Oct. 11 (Six sessions)

6–8 p.m.

Studio 3

$120 members; $150 non–members

This intensive workshop will cover a broad range of valuable information for photographers: how to use your equipment, composition/lighting/presentation, and traditional darkroom/digital darkroom/macro photo. Also included will be brief lectures and off–site field trips. Participants can use either 35mm or digital cameras.

Intermediate photographic techniques

Wednesdays, Sept. 7–Oct. 12 (Six sessions)

6–8 p.m.

Studio 3

$120 members; $150 non–members

Building on skills learned in Basic Photography, this class will further develop your abilities as a photographer enabling you to achieve the photo you want. Participants must have completed Basic Photography Techniques to take part in this Intermediate class.

Advanced photographic techniques (18 years or older)

Thursdays, Sept. 8–Oct. 13 (6 sessions)

6–8 p.m.

Studio 3

$120 members; $150 non–members

A quick review of camera operations and camera controls will enable participants to explore the use of filters for color and black and white, including how to make filters. Working with and without shadows and reflections will be explored, as well as the use of studio lighting and posing techniques. Participants must have completed Intermediate or Advanced Photographic Techniques to take part in the Advanced class.

Darkroom techniques

Thursdays, Oct. 20–Dec. 15 (Eight sessions, Skipping the week of Thanksgiving)

6–8 p.m.

Studio 3

$180 members; $210 non–members

In this darkroom class, participants will learn and explore the unique techniques of a traditional black and white darkroom. Beginning with processing film, experimentation in hand–toned prints, and moving on to hand–colored prints you will gain experience in some of the finer darkroom techniques. You will marvel at this processed based medium, and see your images come to fruition. Materials are provided. Participants must use and provide their own 35mm film camera for this class. Participation is limited.

Painting with Lisa Walden

Watercolor for all skill levels (18 years or older)

Wednesdays, Oct. 12–Dec. 7 (Skipping the week of Thanksgiving) (Eight sessions)

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Studio 2

$195 members; $225 non–members

All skill levels welcome, from beginner to advanced watercolorists. Participants will have the opportunity to work in a creative environment with fellow artists. Experimentation and practice will yield amazing and exciting results as your images emerge on paper. Just bring yourself and eager anticipation. The class provides the opportunity to share ideas and explore new and innovative techniques. The instructor will review materials needed the first evening of class.

Evening oil painting for all skill levels (18 years or older)

Thursdays, Oct. 13–Dec. 8 (Skipping the week of Thanksgiving) (Eight sessions)

7–9:30 p.m.

Studio 2

$190 members; $220 non–members

This class is open for all skill levels, using oil paint. This class is scheduled in the evenings for the busy professional or stay–at–home parent who needs an evening to be creative. During this class you will learn basic brushwork and color mixing while having the opportunity to explore and share techniques with fellow participants. The instructor will review materials needed the first evening of class.

Drawing with Sophia Celdran

Basic drawing for adults

Saturdays, Sept. 10–Oct. 8 (Five sessions)

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Studio 3

$100 members; $130 non–members

Basic drawing for teens

Saturdays, Sept. 10–Oct. 8 (Five sessions)

2­–3:30 p.m.

Studio 3

$85 members; $115 non–members

During this drawing class, participants will gain experience in pencil, charcoal and other materials while learning the basics of drawing. Working from life primarily, participants will explore line, shape, contrast, volume, and shading from several different still life set–ups. Through close observation, participants will learn how to see and how to draw and can expect to come away from this class with basic skills for drawing.

Figure drawing (18 years or older)

Second Tuesday Figure Drawing, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13

6–8:30 p.m.

Studio 3

$10 per session, nude model fee included.

Line, shadow, form, shape, tone, balance — it’s all there in the human figure. Throughout history, artists have drawn from a model. This practice not only builds valuable eye/hand coordination but helps to hone skills in observation. Join fellow artists for an evening in the studio drawing from life. There is no need to register for this drop–in class. Just show up and enjoy drawing with other artists. Monitor Sophia Celdran will be on hand to guide the class. Bring your own materials: pencil, charcoal, pastels, paper.

Ceramics

Beginning hand and wheel for adults

Mondays, Sept. 12–Nov. 14 (10 sessions)

6–8 p.m. with Kathleen Kneafsey

Studios 4 and 5

$255 members; $285 non–members

All levels are welcome, as participants will have the chance to explore a wide variety of methods to create both functional as well as sculptural ceramic pieces. New techniques will be demonstrated each week to introduce and improve skills using the potter’s wheel, extruder, slab roller and various hand–building methods. Surface decoration and glazing techniques will also be explored with the use of colored slips and glazes. Students will complete their work through an introduction to a variety of firing processes, utilizing the electric kilns as well as the gas kiln. The class price includes the first 25 lbs. of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25–pound bag.

Cone 10 reduction special topic–intermediate level

Wednesdays, Sept. 14–Nov. 16 (10 sessions)

6–8 p.m. with Kathleen Kneafsey

Studios 4 and 5

$225 members; $255 non–members

This special topic workshop will give ceramic artists an opportunity to explore surface found through cone 10 reduction firing in the studio’s new gas reduction kiln. Participants will work during class to create wheel thrown and hand–built wares to glaze, culminating in a cone 10 reduction firing. A selection of high–fire glazes from our studio will be available, no outside glaze will be permitted. Participants must have taken the Beginning Ceramics prior to enrolling in the class.

Open studio (18 years or older)

Thursdays, Sept. 15–Nov. 17 (10 sessions)

6–8 p.m. with monitor George Lanham

Studios 4 and 5

$10 per evening

Open Studio is a drop–in, pay–per–session opportunity allowing ceramic artists to have access to the Museum’s clay studio. Pottery wheels, a slab roller, an extruder, and lots of space are available for clay artists. There is no official instruction with Open Studio. Artists work on their own. Clay is $10 for 25 lbs.

For more information on classes, exhibits and programs at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304–529–2701. HMA is fully accessible.