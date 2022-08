Kathy Skeans

Kathy J. Skeans, 65, of Wheelersburg, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Center in Wheelersburg.

In keeping with her family’s wishes, she will be cremated.

Memorial Donations to remember her should be made to the Sierras Heaven Animal Rescue at 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Her family has entrusted her services to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.