Stephen Frazee

Stephen Donald Frazee, 59, of Ironton, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to assist the Frazee family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.