Betty Dement

Betty Sue Dement, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.