Civil War Days set for Oct. 21-23

Weekend event will be held in Barboursville City Park

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va — Barboursville Civil War Days will be held the weekend of Oct. 21-23, 2022, at City Park in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Civil War Days is sponsored by the City of Barboursville and commemorates two battles that occurred there, the first on July 13, 1861, and the second on Sept. 8, 1862.

Email newsletter signup

This event will feature re-enactors, sutlers and exhibitors, both local and from around the greater eastern U.S. region. In addition to the battle reenactments, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with living-history characters, observe demonstrations of Civil War era crafts and trades, view weaponry and clothing of the period and tour the soldier encampments.

This family-friendly event is free, open to the public and celebrates the lives of our Appalachian ancestors during that chapter of America’s history.

Schedule is a s follows:

Setup Day – Thursday, Oct. 20:

Venue and early camps setups begin and camping participating units may arrive any time during the day. Registration will be open all day at the camp headquarters, which will be under Shelter No. 9.

Friday, Oct. 21:

Education Day – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (open to schools only)

Student lunch dining/rest area under Shelter No. 7

Lecture – 6 p.m. (open to public) – Shelter No. 8 – Speaker: Michael Lacy, professor, Kentucky Christian University, Grayson, Kentucky – “The Lacy Family and Virginia Civil War History” – concerns the Lacy family relationship with the families of generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Also, the founding of the Chaplain Corps of the Confederacy.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Camps open to public – 9 a.m.

Battle re-enactment – 1 p.m.

Ladies tea – 2 p.m. – Shelter No. 8

Re-enactor’s dinner – 5 p.m. – (closed to public) – Shelter No. 9

Camp ball dance – 7-10 p.m. – Dennis Bills and Stony Point String Band Caller: Steve Ballman – Shelter No. 8

Night cannon firing – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23:

Camps open to public – 9 a.m.

Church service – 10 a.m. – Preacher: John Fry – Shelter No. 8. Memorial Services follows the church service.

Battle re-enactment – 2 p.m.

Camp closes – 4 p.m.

The Event’s public Facebook page can be found online at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1393178324189887/