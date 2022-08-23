Hunt is on for man in camouflage who shot at teacher on Tuesday morning

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man dressed in camouflage that shot at a woman on her way to work on Tuesday morning.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said that his office got a call around 7:42 a.m. from a woman who she had been shot at by an unknown male.

The Rock Hill Middle School teacher, whose name is being withheld at the early stage of the investigation, said she was on her way to work when she felt ill and pulled off of State Route 93 near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

She was parked in a gravel lot that leads to a walking track when an unknown male wearing a camouflage outfit, including a camouflage hat with netting that covered his face, approached her vehicle on foot and began to shoot at her with a handgun while she sat in her vehicle.

At least two bullets hit her vehicle as she fled the scene. She went back to Ironton to meet with law enforcement officers.

The woman was uninjured but Lawless said it appeared at least one bullet went through the back glass and a second bullet struck the rear fender on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The victim claims that she did not get a good look at the suspect and did not see a vehicle associated with the suspect.

Because the victim in this situation is an employee of the Rock Hill Schools who was on her way to work, the school district was asked to be on a heightened alert as a precautionary measure.

This investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

