Linda Mulkey

Aug. 11, 1944–Aug. 19, 2022

Linda Louise (Chaffins) Mulkey, 78 of Ironton, passed away Aug. 19, 2022.

She was born Aug. 11, 1944 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Shelton Joseph Chaffins Sr., and Louise Morgan Chaffins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L Mulkey; and one great-grandchild, Nicholi Suttles.

She graduated in 1962 from South Point High School.

Linda is survived by three children, Deborah (David) Arms, Angela Mulkey and David (Melody) Mulkey, all of Ironton; one sister, Barbara (Paul) Toney; five brothers, Shelton (Carol) Chaffins Jr, Raymond Chaffins, Robert (Linda) Chaffins; Keith (Donna) Chaffins, Ronald (Linda) Chaffins, Sr.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Burial will follow at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Friends may visit 6–8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.