Merrill Sanders

July 25, 1963–Aug. 22, 2022

Merrill Ray Sanders left this life at Community Hospice Care Center on Aug. 22, 2022.

He was born in Bradrick, Ohio on July 30, 1939.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Judith Wood Sanders, whom he married on July 25, 1963 in High Point, North Carolina.

Merrill was preceded in death by his parents, Meriett and Pauline Frye Sanders; brother, Clyde Sanders; and sisters, Idell (Elmer) Fowler, Sharon (Melvin) Church,

and Shirley (Virgil) Watson.

Merrill is survived by sisters, Carolyn (Johnny) Beaver, Betty Jean (Hollis) Watson, Jackie Sanders and one brother, John (Sharon) Sanders.

Merrill is also survived by two children, Jeffrey Sanders, of Gallipolis, and Jacqueline Sanders Hatfield, of Monument, Colorado; two grandchildren Joshua Sanders, of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Ellie Sanders Jackson, of Kailua, Hawaii, and three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Eldon and Wesley.

Merrill was a carpenter by trade.

He was a member of several singing groups over the years and loved to sing and talk of his anticipation of heaven.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Alfred Holley officiating, and burial will follow in Providence Church Cemetery, 3570 Teens Run Road, Crown City.

Visitation will be Thursday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Ironton in Bloom, P.O. Box 4599, Ironton, Ohio, 45638.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements during this difficult time.