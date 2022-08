Tracie Shephard

Tracie Shephard, 49, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Proctorville, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5–8 P.M. Friday VFW Post 9738 in Guyandotte, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.