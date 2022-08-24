Celebrating mother nature

By Benita Heath, For The Ironton Tribune

While many may curse Mother Nature, whether it be from freezing temperatures of winter or the beating summer sun, she still can bring us great beauty.

This irony has been explored by artists throughout the years. Now a new exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art looks at the joys and torments nature can bring. It is called Keep the Light and is running through July 17.

“The idea for this exhibit emerged from a desire to explore certain aspects of humankind’s relationship with nature through a variety of artworks related to agriculture and horticulture,” John Farley, museum curator and exhibition designer, said “Specifically I was interested in using the museum’s permanent collection to talk about our collective efforts across time and around the globe to harness the natural world to sustain ourselves in body, mind and spirit.”

Farley calls it an eclectic exhibit of works that the museum acquired through a variety of avenues. The artists have international backgrounds and worked in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“This is intended to be an uplifting exhibit for our audience as we leave behind the cold months of winter and the sun begins to shine on our faces once again,” Farley said.

Among the works are lithographs by the Spanish surrealist Salvatore Dali and Southern born African-American Romare Bearden He was known for his skill in collages, oils and cartoons.

Also in the show is a new acquisition to the museum by Blanche Lazzell. This is a monoprint called Hibiscus. This 20th Century artist was one of the first women to explore modernism and cubism. Also on display is an oil painting called Three Poppies by Herbert Meyer. This American artist studied at the Art Student League with experts in impressionistic landscapes.

Viewing the show can be done on multiple levels, Farley said.

“I think like all artistic experiences the best way to approach this exhibit is with an open mind and open eyes,” he said.” This is a show that can be enjoyed simply for the sublime beauty of the subject matter. Or one may also choose to dig deeper into the history and content of the artworks.”