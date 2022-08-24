Timothy Malone

March 2, 1959–Aug. 22, 2022

Timothy B. Malone, 63, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Tim was born March 2, 1959, in Ironton.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheri Lynn (Allen) Malone, whom he married April 10, 1982.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Pastor David Saunders officiating. Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Malone family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.