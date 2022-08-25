Bake sale raises funds for food pantry

Put on by Lawrence County Child Support agency

Staff from Lawrence County Child Support were set up on the first floor of the county courthouse on Friday, helping to raise funds for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry in Ironton.

“Every August is Child Support Awareness Month,” Missy Holmes, with the agency, said. “And we like to do something to give back to the community.”

She said staff donated baked goods for a sale and they were also serving hot dogs, with all proceeds going to the food pantry.

“It’s our way of doing something, rather than just be faceless names collecting child support,” she said.

The event was a success, with all goods sold out by 12:30 p.m.

Holmes said the agency had also taken part in Riverside Recovery Services’ Rally For Recovery in South Point earlier this month.

She said they also are having a drivers license amnesty event, running from Aug. 29-Sept 9, in which those who have lost their license due to child support obligations will able to get them back for a reduced fee.

“That way, they can get back to work and be a productive part of their child’s life,” Holmes said. She said those interested can call 740-532-3324.