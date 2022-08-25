Comment period open for State Route 93 bridge replacement

CHILLICOTHE — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s planning department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on State Route 93 in Lawrence County.

The project is proposed to replace the structure at the 14.27 mile mark, between Buckhorn-Superior Road and County Road 41.

The project is located in a rural area of Decatur Township.

Email newsletter signup

The existing structure was built in 1979. The project will not require new right-of-way and no homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be open for the duration of the project.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is Sept. 30, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded March 20, 2023.

Written comments should be submitted by Sept. 21, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or by emailing Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.