James Pine

James E. Pine, 85, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Vonna Pine.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.