Mary Colegrove

Mary Frances Colegrove, 77, of Proctorville, died Friday Aug. 26, 2020, at St Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Arvin Odell Colegrove.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com