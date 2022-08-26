New name, same traditions: Ironton Shake Shoppe to change name

Staff report

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Shake Shoppe Ironton will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats.

While the name is changing, the business says the same iconic staples that customers have come to know and love in Ironton since 1951 aren’t going anywhere.

“The Shakery is a brand that will be unique to our business. We were recently approved for a federal trademark on this brand and are excited to take this business that we know and love and move into a new chapter with unhindered opportunity, while staying true to our roots,” co-owner Robby Brown said.

“I’m very proud of what you’ve done with our Shake Shoppe,” Frances Salisbury, founder of Shake Shoppe Ironton in 1951, said. “Best of luck with The Shakery: Eats and Treats.”

“I look forward to the new opportunities that The Shakery brand will afford us for years to come,” co-owner Maddie Brown said.

Shake Shoppe Ironton, soon to be known as The Shakery, is a restaurant located in Ironton, Ohio that specializes in all-American classics such as hotdogs, hamburgers, milkshakes and breakfast favorites.

The hotdog sauce has been made in-house with Wendell and Frances Salisbury’s recipe since the 1950s. Besides serving up delicious eats and treats, Shake Shoppe Ironton, soon to be The Shakery, puts a heavy emphasis on customer service and community involvement.

“We are excited to take this next step into the future. In the meantime, we will do what we do best: serve our customers and community with