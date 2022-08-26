Property transfers

• CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, Proctorville, $10,000

• Mark McCown, Adm. Estate of Hilda Friend to Mike Ross, Aid, $10,000

• Brandon Scott to Rayce O’Neal Williams, Chesapeake, $300,000

• Joan Schneider to William F. Schneider and F. Maria Schneider, South Point, $60,000

• Adam C. Stewart and Felicia N. Stewart to Howard R. Napier II, South Point, $185,000

• Michael K. Whitley and Donna G. Whitley to Pamela J. Morning, Chesapeake, $63,600

• David S. McKee to Adam C. Stewart and Felicia N. Stewart, South Point, $122,500

• Aug Property Investments LLC to Chad A. Peltier and Tara S. Peltier, Proctorville, $389,900

• Tamara Kidd and Brian Lee Kidd Sr. to Autumn Adkins, Pedro, $141,900

• Warren Douglas Diamond and Judy A. Diamond to Chad Whitley and Christina M. Whitley, Union Township, $40,000

• Robin D. Bailey to Catude Jervis Jr. and Sandra G. Jervis, Ironton, $175,000

• David Malone and Carol Malone to Crissy R. Elliott and Julie A. Bloomfield, Kitts Hill, $190,000

• Ronald K. Thomas and Erica Thomas to Terry L. Brown and Diana J. Brown, Crown City, $435,000

• Larry Woodyard to Amy Moore, South Point, $79,000

• John Brooks and Billie Brooks to Alexander D. Lykins, Rome, $300,000

• Brenda K. Neville to Tammy Bailey and Arnold Keith Bailey, Fayette, $50

• Edward L. Thompson to Wanda Spurlock and Jeff Spurlock Jr., Chesapeake, $159,000

• Earl E. Schlemmer and Stephanie Ann Schlemmer to George G. Powers and Daniel J. Whiteside, Oak Hill, $100,000

• Primelending, a Plainscapital Company to Joe Summers, Proctorville, $46,750

• Thomas J. Stamper to Danny and Savannah Miller, Ironton, $72,000

• Deborah L. Spitz, David Bartram and Phillip M. Bartram to Kimberly Galloway AKA Kimberly Marie Galloway and Wadde Brian Justice, Proctorville, $166,000

• Sherrill A. Twiss and Bethany R. Justice, Trustees of Thomas C. Webb Family to Bridgette DeAnn Wallace, Ironton, $18,000

• Joseph and Laurie M. Eastham to Michelle M. Perry, Ironton, $269,000 • Mary J. Holtzapfel, Katherine and Joseph William Martin, Teresa Baker to Vernon Bohaychuk, Ironton, $28,000

• Timothy H. Bush and Kathryn D. Bush to Mattew E. Gullett and Erin R. Gullet, Ironton, $55,000

• Gary Carrico and Shelley Carrico to Keith Frazer and Kathryn Frazer, Ironton, $282,000

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Ronnie Bland and Wendy Odom, Willow Wood, $19,900

• Gary Marshall Hatfield II to Lucy A. Bowen, Proctorville, $203,000

• Kenneth D. Workman and Carla J. Workman to Amanda Poole and James Barry Poole, Proctorville, $189,900

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-B to Brittany Layne, Willow Wood, $59,900

• Brian S. Nelson to John McClung, Proctorville, $60,000

• Ronald Max Pemberton to Bradley S. Eldred, Fayette, $108,000

• Doak Russell and Rebecca J. Russell to Evan Russell and Hannah Russell, Chesapeake, $282,000

• Arnold Keith Bailey and Tammy Lea Bailey to David Lee Malone and Carol J. Malone, South Point, $237,000

• Tammy A. Montroso and Matthew Grobe to Janice G. Roush, Proctorville, $160,000