Dragons, Jackson cruise past Wellston

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WELLSTON — Peyton Jackson is no bird, but he sure was winging it on Friday.

Jackson threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 2 more as the Fairland Dragons routed the Wellston Golden Rockets 47-7 on Friday.

Jackson threw 2 touchdown passes of 22 and 36 yards to Brycen Hunt and a 54-yard scoring strike to Steeler Leep. His scoring runs were 4 and 66 yards.

The Dragons (2-0) led 14-0 after the first quarter and then scored 27 points in the second quarter to lead 41-0 at the half.

Quentin Cremeans and a 1-yard TD run to start the second quarter scoring. Gabe Polcyn connected on 5 conversions.

Eli Pine threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Conner Black in the third quarter to complete the Fairland scoring.

Earlier on Friday, Wellston head football coach Karl Justus resigned effective immediately. Offensive coordinator Dan Polcyn was named the interim head coach.

No reason was given for Justus’ resignation that was very brief.

The Dragons will host Ironton on Friday.

Fairland 14 27 6 0 = 47

Wellston 0 0 0 7 = 7

First Quarter

Fa — Brycen Hunt 22 pass from Peyton Jackson (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Peyton Jackson 4 run (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Second Quarter

Fa — Quentin Cremeans 1 run (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Peyton Jackson 66 rushing (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Brycen Hunt 36 pass from Peyton Jackson (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Steeler Leap 54 pass from Peyton Jackson (kick failed)

Third Quarter

Fa — Conner Black 32 pass from Eli Pine (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

We — Johnny Scott 7 run (Michael Weber kick)

South Point 43, Alexander 14

SOUTH POINT — To error is human, but to “air” is the Jordan Ermalovich way.

The South Point Pointers’ senior quarterback had a big game in a 43-14 rout of the Alexander Spartans on Friday.

Ermalovich was 18-of-25 passing for 206 yards including 3 touchdowns.

Gage Chapman had his biggest rushing game with 103 yards on 19 carries and backfield mate Blaine Freeman carried 12 times for 87 yards and 2 scores.

Jalyn Anderson returned a fumble for a touchdown while Braydon Hanshaw caught two TD passes and Kamren Wilkerson had the other touchdown reception.

The Pointers visit River Valley on Friday.

Alexander 0 6 0 8 = 14

South Point 14 6 14 9 = 43

Minford 41, Chesapeake 7

MINFORD —Jeff Pica rushed 12 times for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Minford Falcons downed the youthful Chesapeake Panthers 41-7 on Friday.

Minford quarterback Peyton Caudill also had a big game. He was 11-of-15 passing for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns. He ran 3 times for 49 yards and a score.

Bennett Kayser and Jackson Shoemaker each had 2 catches for 34 years, J.D. Matiz 3 grabs for 34 yards and Mason Book 21 yards on 3 catches.

Minford (2-0) had 251 yards rushing to give them 376 total yards.

Chesapeake (1-1) will host Symmes Valley on Friday.

Chesapeake 0 0 0 7 = 7

Minford 6 21 0 14 = 41