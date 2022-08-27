Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces scholarships

Lawrence County students among recipients

ASHLAND, Ky. – Scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, have been presented to local young men and women, including several from Lawrence County. Funds came from Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.

“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”

The 2022 scholarship and award recipients from Lawrence County are:

• From Chesapeake High School, recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship, is Chloe Hayes.

• From Ironton High School, recipient of the Jamie Sue Barker Memorial Scholarship, is Natalie Wilds; recipient of the Lacey Parnell Memorial Scholarship is Kayleigh Collins; recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Emily Campbell; recipient of the Dick Griffith Scholarship is Kendrick Barron.

• From South Point High School, recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship, is Alexis Johnson.

• From St. Joseph Central High School in Ironton, recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship, is Chloe Sheridan; recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship is Dru Canter.

• From Symmes Valley High School, recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Hailee Gordon; recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Kylee Jenkins.