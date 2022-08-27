Hall, Hornets outscore Valley, 50-34
Published 11:44 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
COAL GROVE — Hall made a haul.
Coal Grove senior running back Chase Hall made quite the offensive haul on Friday as he ran 31 times for 216 yards and scored 5 touchdowns as the Hornets outscored the Lucasville Valley Indians 50-34.
Hall’s second straight 200-yard rushing game helped the Hornets amass 470 total yards with 376 coming on the ground.
Besides Hall, Steven Simpson ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown and Kaden Murphy added 48 yards on 6 attempts.
Quarterback Whyatt Mannon was 4-for-4 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown with Gavin Gipson catching 3 passes for 90 yards and the TD.
Valley actually had more total yards with 484 as quarterback George Arnett was 16-of-25 for 225 yards and the running game had 259 yards led by Gabe McNeil with 141 yards on just 8 attempts. Arnett ran 16 times for 102 yards and 2 TDs.
Hall put Coal Grove (2-0) up in the first quarter with a 1-yard run. The conversion kick failed.
Valley (0-2) came right back to take the lead on a 4-yard scoring run by Arnett and Colton Buckle’s conversion kick.
The Hornets regained the lead as Mannon hit Gipson with a 30-yard scoring strike and it was 12-7.
Hall ran 16 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 18-7. He also added the conversion run and it was 20-7.
Arnett — a former running back — shook free and raced 61 yards for a touchdown and Buckle’s kick cut the deficit to 20-14 at the half.
The Indians began the second half with a scoring drive as they took a 21-20 lead on a 1-yard run by Arnett. Buckle added the conversion for the lead.
The lead didn’t last long as the Hornets drove down the field capped by Hall’s 7-yard scoring run. Hall added the conversion run and the lead was 28-21.
The Indians drew within 28-27 as Arnett hit Jackyn Ridout with a 49-yard scoring pass play. Valley was unable to tie the score as Coal Grove blocked the conversion.
Coal Grove extended its lead to 36-27 as Hall ran 18 yards for the score. He also the conversion pushing the lead to 44-27.
Ridout answered the score with an 86-yard kickoff return and Buckle’s kick deficit to 44-34.
But the Hornets drove the final nail in the coffin as Simpson broke loose and ram 45 yards for a score.
The Hornets host Meigs on Friday.
Lucasville 7 7 13 7 = 34
Coal Grove 12 8 16 16 = 50
First Quarter
CG — Chase Hall 1 run (kick failed)
LV — George Arnett 4 run (Colton Buckle kicks)
CG — Gavin Gipson 30 pass from Whyatt Mannon (run fails)
Second Quarter
CG – Chase Hall 16 run (Hall runs)
LV — George Arnett 61 run (Colton Buckle kick)
Third Quarter
LV — George Arnett 1 run (Colton Buckle kick)
CG — Chase Hall 7 run ((Hall run)
LV — Jackyn Ridout 49 pass from George Arnett (kick blocked)
CG — Chase Hall 6 run (Kaden Murphy runs)
Fourth Quarter
CG — Chase Hall 18 run (Hall run)
LV — Jackyn Ridout 86 kickoff return (Colton Buckle kicks)
CG — Steven Simpson 45 run (pass failed)
———
LV CG
First downs 24 28
Rushes-yards 30-259 53-376
Passing yards 225 94
Total yards 484 470
Cmp-Att-Int 16-25-1 4-4-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-45 3-18
Punts-average 1-48.0 1-42.0
———
Individual Leaders
RUSHING–Lucasville Valley: Gabe McNeil 8-141 TD, George Arnett 16-102 2TD, Colton Buckle 6-17; Coal Grove: Chase Hall 31-216 5TD, Steven Simpson 13-115 TD, Kaden Murphy 6-48, Gavin Gipson 2-6, Whyatt Mannon 1-minus 7.
PASSING–Lucasville Valley: George Arnett 16-25-1 225 TD; Coal Grove: Whyatt Mannon 4-4-0, 94 TD.
RECEIVING–Lucasville Valley: Hunter Edwards 3-70, Jackyn Ridout 3-59 TD, Colton Buckle 5-44, Carter Nickel 3-18, Gabe McNeil 2-34; Coal Grove: Gavin Gipson 3-90 TD, Kaden Murphy 1-4.