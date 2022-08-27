Hall, Hornets outscore Valley, 50-34

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Hall made a haul.

Coal Grove senior running back Chase Hall made quite the offensive haul on Friday as he ran 31 times for 216 yards and scored 5 touchdowns as the Hornets outscored the Lucasville Valley Indians 50-34.

Hall’s second straight 200-yard rushing game helped the Hornets amass 470 total yards with 376 coming on the ground.

Besides Hall, Steven Simpson ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown and Kaden Murphy added 48 yards on 6 attempts.

Quarterback Whyatt Mannon was 4-for-4 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown with Gavin Gipson catching 3 passes for 90 yards and the TD.

Valley actually had more total yards with 484 as quarterback George Arnett was 16-of-25 for 225 yards and the running game had 259 yards led by Gabe McNeil with 141 yards on just 8 attempts. Arnett ran 16 times for 102 yards and 2 TDs.

Hall put Coal Grove (2-0) up in the first quarter with a 1-yard run. The conversion kick failed.

Valley (0-2) came right back to take the lead on a 4-yard scoring run by Arnett and Colton Buckle’s conversion kick.

The Hornets regained the lead as Mannon hit Gipson with a 30-yard scoring strike and it was 12-7.

Hall ran 16 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 18-7. He also added the conversion run and it was 20-7.

Arnett — a former running back — shook free and raced 61 yards for a touchdown and Buckle’s kick cut the deficit to 20-14 at the half.

The Indians began the second half with a scoring drive as they took a 21-20 lead on a 1-yard run by Arnett. Buckle added the conversion for the lead.

The lead didn’t last long as the Hornets drove down the field capped by Hall’s 7-yard scoring run. Hall added the conversion run and the lead was 28-21.

The Indians drew within 28-27 as Arnett hit Jackyn Ridout with a 49-yard scoring pass play. Valley was unable to tie the score as Coal Grove blocked the conversion.

Coal Grove extended its lead to 36-27 as Hall ran 18 yards for the score. He also the conversion pushing the lead to 44-27.

Ridout answered the score with an 86-yard kickoff return and Buckle’s kick deficit to 44-34.

But the Hornets drove the final nail in the coffin as Simpson broke loose and ram 45 yards for a score.

The Hornets host Meigs on Friday.

Lucasville 7 7 13 7 = 34

Coal Grove 12 8 16 16 = 50

First Quarter

CG — Chase Hall 1 run (kick failed)

LV — George Arnett 4 run (Colton Buckle kicks)

CG — Gavin Gipson 30 pass from Whyatt Mannon (run fails)

Second Quarter

CG – Chase Hall 16 run (Hall runs)

LV — George Arnett 61 run (Colton Buckle kick)

Third Quarter

LV — George Arnett 1 run (Colton Buckle kick)

CG — Chase Hall 7 run ((Hall run)

LV — Jackyn Ridout 49 pass from George Arnett (kick blocked)

CG — Chase Hall 6 run (Kaden Murphy runs)

Fourth Quarter

CG — Chase Hall 18 run (Hall run)

LV — Jackyn Ridout 86 kickoff return (Colton Buckle kicks)

CG — Steven Simpson 45 run (pass failed)

———

LV CG

First downs 24 28

Rushes-yards 30-259 53-376

Passing yards 225 94

Total yards 484 470

Cmp-Att-Int 16-25-1 4-4-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-45 3-18

Punts-average 1-48.0 1-42.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Lucasville Valley: Gabe McNeil 8-141 TD, George Arnett 16-102 2TD, Colton Buckle 6-17; Coal Grove: Chase Hall 31-216 5TD, Steven Simpson 13-115 TD, Kaden Murphy 6-48, Gavin Gipson 2-6, Whyatt Mannon 1-minus 7.

PASSING–Lucasville Valley: George Arnett 16-25-1 225 TD; Coal Grove: Whyatt Mannon 4-4-0, 94 TD.

RECEIVING–Lucasville Valley: Hunter Edwards 3-70, Jackyn Ridout 3-59 TD, Colton Buckle 5-44, Carter Nickel 3-18, Gabe McNeil 2-34; Coal Grove: Gavin Gipson 3-90 TD, Kaden Murphy 1-4.