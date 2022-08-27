Threat leads to indictment

Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January

A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school

According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.

Email newsletter signup

Sizemore is facing a single third-degree felony charge of terroristic threatening because, according to the indictment, he “made threats with the purpose to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, and as a result of the threat, Logan J. Sizemore caused reasonable expectation of fear of the specified offense.”

The following people were indicted by the grand jury and charged with:

• Jason E. Broughton, 45, South Point, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs with a prior drug conviction, fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Adam C. Bailey, 35, South Point, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Timothy L. Henry, 33, Pleasantville, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Steven Blake Stamper, 23, Pedro, fourth-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.

• Tyler D. Bryant, 34, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Terry R. Qualls Jr., 45, Gallipolis, two counts of fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Michael Anthony Lusk II, 23, Ironton, first-degree felony trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Jordan G. Loftus, 27, Rockford, Tennessee, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Jonathan M. Morris, 49, West Jefferson, fourth-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Laura D. Fisher, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Shawn P. Boothe, 50, Willow Wood, fourth-degree felony domestic violence with a prior conviction.

• Freddie A. Knipp Jr., 51, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Savannah J. Strickland, 25, Pinkerington, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Mitchell W. Glancy, 65, Flatwoods, Kentucky, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• Leon Adams Jr., 63, South Point, third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• Daniel G. Coyne, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Sarah A. Woods, 34, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Samantha E. Canterbury, 44, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Dara L. Rowe, 43, Ironton, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• Kimberly Sue Ressler, 34, Coal Grove, third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound.

• Bryon G. Myers, 34, Chesapeake, third-degree felony grand theft.

• Kenneth Huninghake Jr., 28, South Point, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Cyril R. D’errico, 50, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Valarie R. Petty, 41, Columbus, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Christopher Skeans, 33, Ironton, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Ryan D. Sanders, 37, Ironton, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Jesse C. Sizemore, 64, Pedro, fourth-degree felony assault.

• Christopher W. Bryan, 32, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• James Munyan, 30, Ironton, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services.

• Jeremy Butcher, 32, South Point, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Ryan K. Edwards, 47, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Kelli Renee Schrode, 40, Ashland, Kentucky, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Chad N. Dodd, 38, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Traci J. Fields, 50, Patriot, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.