Grants available in Lawrence County

Applications due by Sept. 27

The Lawrence County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County.

The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Lawrence County across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change: Arts and culture; community and economic development; education; environmental stewardship; and health and human services.

Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a need in Lawrence County.

Grant requests should be between $500 and $5,000.

This is the inaugural grant round for the Lawrence County Community Foundation, which launched in July 2022. For additional information and to apply, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Lawrence.

The application deadline is Sept. 27.

To learn more or to make a gift to support the Lawrence County Community Foundation, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Lawrence or contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.