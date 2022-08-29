PALS opens new South Point location

Provides services to adults with developmental disabilities

PALS Chrysalis Health invited the public in on Thursday to celebrate their newest location.

The organization, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, opened their doors at 413 Solida Rd. in the former Dollar General building. “This is our grand opening, we’re celebrating and showcasing our new community space,” Aaron Bracone, founder and CEO of PALS/Chrysalis Health, said. He said had worked to renovate the building before the big day.

Email newsletter signup

PALS launched in Columbus in 2012 and has since opened five other locations, including South Point. Bracone said the work they do is a “very community-oriented program.”

“We do a lot of community projects and outreach,” he said. “And this is a celebration of all the amazing people here every day as part of the program.”

One of the activities they offer for those they serve are day trips, such as this July, when they took a group to the Lawrence County Fairgrounds to enjoy the midway attractions. PALS provides tools and resources to help these individuals be active members of the community, as well as person-centered support through in-person and in-home care. Bracone said they also offer mental health services through Chrysalis Health.

PALS has a total of seven in-person care programs in six locations throughout Ohio and offers in-home care services in Columbus, Heath, Gallipolis and South Point. The South Point building offers in-person care services, as well as office space for in-home care team members.

Those visiting on Thursday were able to meet the team, take a tour of the building, and talk with the individuals the group serves. Bracone said they also were visited by village officials, members of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners.

He said he also wanted to commend those who work for the program. “Our staff and employees show so much passion and love every single day,” he said.

The location is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For more information, visit www.palschrysalishealth.com.