Property Transfers 08-29-2022

• MVB Bank Inc a West Virginia Banking Corporation to Clayton Wagner III and Tara Wagner, Chesapeake, $195,000

• United Bank a Virginia banking corporation to Carlos M. Monge, Proctorville, $60,000

• United Bank, a Virginia banking corporation to Carlos M. Monge, Proctorville, $45,000

• Carolyn Sue Hammonds to Elmer Lee Armstrong and Julia Armstrong, Rome, $58,582

• Ad Victorium LLC to DTJL Properties LLC, Ironton, $30,000 • Sandra Southem and Steven Southem to Nancy B. Fry, Willow Wood, $80,000

• Kendrall P. Waller AKA Kendall P. Waller to James Ray Hampton and Jaclyn Ann Hampton, Ironton, $125,000

• Thomas C. Webb Family Revocable Living Trust to Heath Basil Jones and Darrien Hope Jones, Ironton, $365,000

• Terry Barber and Rose M. Barber to Thomas Williams II and Lacey D. Williams, South Point, $91,690

• Victoria A. Browning ET AL to Michael Floyd, 4th Ward, $80,000

• Dana R. Gillispie to Andrew Napier and Tara Napier, Chesapeake, $55,000

• Preston Development LLC to Carlos V. Ortiz, Ironton, $200,000

• ACS Investment Properties LLC to Terry R. Schneider and Belinda D. Schneider, South Point, $222,900

• Karen Sue Thompson to Rebecca Hughes, Union, $3,000

• Nolan R. Love and Kendra N. Love to Brian Tavis Rundgren and Amy Marie Rundgren, Proctorville, $410,000

• Eescobedo Properties LLC to DAG Construction Group LLC, South Point, $16,000

• Phyllis Pernestti AKA Phyllis P. Pernestti to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Willow Wood, $52,000

• Mary L. Vanderhoof to John M. Ferguson and Vivian K. Ferguson, Ironton, $20,000

• Terry Lee Vanderhoof and Vonda Kay Vanderhoof to John M. Ferguson, Ironton, $60,000

• Ellis D. Morgan to Charles Edward Roberts and Laurie J. Roberts, Ironton, $125,000

• Preston Development LLC to Sean Eric Adams and Julie Ann Adams, Upper, $95,000

• Debra M. Fitzpatrick to Blake Ridenour and Mackenzie Ridenour, Burlington, $97,000

• Daniel J. Schritter and Amanda M. Schritter to Abegael J. Daniel and Shawn Scragg, South Point, $102,000

• Real Alternative Properties LLC to Tori Leep, Proctorville, $169,900

• Angie Callaway to Windell Lee Spurlock Sr., Proctorville, $50,000

• Toni L. Holderby to Gene Bragg, South Point, $100,000

• Ronald Lee Payne and Betty Lou Payne to Teddy Payne, Mason Township, $38,000

• Michael Warren Evicks to James D. Hayes and Debra S. Hayes, Chesapeake, $40,000

• Ron Wooten and Kelli Ruth Wooten to Mark Watts and Helena M. Watts, Proctorville, $195,000

• Clayton Wagner III to Edward Allen Anson, South Point, $16,000

• Larry Franklin Bryant to Stacy Laverne Murray Medcalf and Larry Zarubian, South Point, $167,500

• CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, Ironton, $14,000

• Nathaniel James Beasley and Savanna Beasley to Anna E. Rose, Chesapeake, $152,585

• Amy Collins to Bethany Woods, South Point, $155,000

• Jasmine N. McClanahan and Caleb L. McClanahan to Trent E. Thompson and Heather Thompson, Proctorville, $400,000

• Mark L. Cremeens to SITA 1 LLC, Ironton, $155,000

• Estate of Jennifer J. Allen to Jacob H. Hock and Autumn D. Vallandingham, Ironton, $52,000 • Danny Ball to Mark Miller, South Point, $1,000

• Lonnie J. Campbell and Melissa L. Campbell to Karlie E. Sheppard and Jerod Sheppard, Ironton, $250,000

• John Brooks and Billie K. Brooks to Brenda McComas and David McComas, Proctorville, $25,000

• Matthew Ross and Megan Ross to Timothy Williams and Tammy Williams, Ironton, $30,000

• David A. Dillon and Barbara Dillon to Randy A. and Barbara J. Greathouse, South point, $31,000

• Stanley Ray Elkins and Cheryl Elkins to Franklin S. Lusher and Renee C. Lusher, Chesapeake, $120,000

• Christopher A. Vandam and Keith Collins to Christopher A. Vandam, Washington, $8,700

• Angela S. Chaffins and Mark A. Chaffins to Kevin A. Dials and Cara M. Dials, Proctorville, $247,000

• Linda L. Trent to Danny Holschuh and Dustin Holschuh, Proctorville, $93,000

• Calvin E. and Gina Diane Hankins to Allura D. Kidd and Taylor Austin Chance Kidd, Lawrence, $205,000

• Trent E. Thompson and Heather Nicole Thompson to Pamela D. Baker and Ralph L. Baker, Willow Wood, $249,900

• Deborah Clark-Bolden, David Clark and Helen M. Clark to Jeffery B. Muncy and Barbara S. Muncy, Chesapeake, $18,000

• Christopher Stephen Cielec and Bobbie S. Cielec to Eddie R. Blankenship and Robin A. Blankenship, $52,387

• Richard W. Heath II and Andrea Faith Heath to Bradley T. Eaves and Laren C. Eaves, Chesapeake, $145,000

• Jerry Clark and Margaret Ann Lycan Clark to Nicholas B. Windisch, Proctorville, $195,000

• Scott E. Moore and Barbara A. Moore to Kevin L. Hamilton and Melissa Hamilton, South Point, $380,000

• Elizabeth Jane Burcham to Nathan Hegemeyer, Chesapeake, $1,000

• Robert Ngumire and Hannah Ngumire to Kerry A. Burge, Proctorville, $160,000

• Cody A. Murdock to Evan B. McKnight, Ironton, $95,000

• Harold Dale Depriest and Gina Depriest to Angel R. Smith, South Webster, $3,000

• James Barry Poole and Amanda Poole to Cara Nelson, Proctorville, $21,000

• Steven Gillette and Shona Gillette to The Gregory and Susan Hinshaw Revocable Trust, Proctorville, $710,000

• Jopop LLC to Loweco Lube Inc, South Point, $800,000

• Jason Micha and Casey Micha to Debbie Hatcher and Jay Hatcher, South Point, $102,500

• Mary Rachel Steele and Christopher H. Steel to Carlos O. Nunez and Christina Nunez, Crown City, $197,000

• Tanna Sue Barber to Leland M. Rose, Willow Wood, $6,500

