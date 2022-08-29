WOUB offers a virtual after school program

ATHENS — While teachers are providing excellent educational support in the classroom, helping children continue to learn after school can be a challenge, especially for after-school programs and parents at home.

To help fill that gap, WOUB will be offering a new live, virtual program called After School 360 every Tuesday at 4 p.m., starting on Sept. 6.

After School 360, which is being created as part of the Ohio Learns 360 project, will continue through May and include read-alongs, clips of favorite PBS Kids shows, hands-on activities and more.

Each live, virtual session will be led by a local PBS educational staff member.

“Thanks to community partnerships and relationships developed with the WOUB Learning Lab, WOUB is uniquely positioned to help educators reach students in our service region,” WOUB general manager Mark Brewer said. “Students in this area were disproportionately impacted by the learning disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lack of reliable broadband. This is important work, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Ohio Learns 360, which aims to reach kindergarten through fifth-grade students from underserved communities, kicked off this spring and continues through September of 2024.

The Ohio Department of Education is providing $5,000,000 in funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, first authorized by Congress in 2020.

To sign up for After School 360, either as a program or as an individual, visit www.OhioLearns360.org.