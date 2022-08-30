Charles Black

Charles Edward Black, 80, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow the service in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.