Christmas at Courthouse event set for Nov. 28

County seeks tree from local source

Assistant county administrator Katrina Keith said the annual Christmas at the Courthouse event will take place this year on Nov. 28, the same day as the Ironton Christmas Parade.

Keith said, while addressing this week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, that the courthouse is looking for a tree for this year for the lawn and that anyone who would like to donate can call the commission and someone will assess it.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from Keith, who said Family and Medical Leave Act training has been completed and they hope to bring the manual together “to be consistent with policies.”

She also spoke about Vantage, a company offering training for aged employees who want to enter the workforce. She said the company can train people for permanent positions and at least one elected official in the courthouse hopes to use their services.

• Approved the minutes of meetings held of Aug. 16 and Aug. 19.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

Renewal:

– 2022-817-Rome Township-Grading, culverts, paving and maintenance projects located on Township Road R.O.W

– 2022-818 Ice Creek Land Company/Preston Development-Filling & grading and accessory structure projects located on Co. Rd. 24 and Co. Rd. 181

– 2022-819 Eric Justice-Filling and grading project located at 1833 Co. Rd. 32

– 2022-820 Eric Justice-Filling and grading project located at 1233 Co. Rd. 32

– 2022-821 Gregory L. Walker-Filling and grading and stream maintenance projects located at 13650 St. Rt. 141

• Approved the appropriations and transfers dated Aug. 23, under $50,000.00 submitted by the county administrator.

• Received and Lawrence County’s Amended Certificate and Appropriation certificate, dated Aug. 17, submitted by the budget commission.

• Received and studied the engineer’s report on the final vacation of Township Road 1265.

• Approved the final resolution to vacate Township Road 1265 in Rome Township.

• Received and referred the petition regarding Private Drive 2045 to the Lawrence County Engineers office for review.

• Met in two executive sessions, regarding legal contracts and personnel hire, fire and reprimand.