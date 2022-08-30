Daniel Webster

Daniel “Wes” Jerry Webster, 82, of South Point, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Dillow Webster.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Kentucky.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.