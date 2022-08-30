Elizabeth Webb

March 3, 1938–Aug. 28, 2022

Elizabeth “Betty” Webb, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ironton native was born March 3, 1938, the daughter of the late Ernest Wilburn and Ollie Watson Wilburn.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Webb, who passed away Nov. 9, 2020.

Betty was a 1957 graduate of Ironton High School and was a former Laborer for Allied Chemical.

She was a very giving lady and wanted to help everybody.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Anthony Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Lisa Webb and Lana White; son, Ernest (Beth) Webb; grandchildren, Kelley Joe (Jessica Kay) White, II, Jeremy Scott White and Jessica Lynne (Calvin Thompson) Salerno; great-grandchildren, Skylar White, Kaydance White, Sidney White, Emiline Grace White, Jaiden Thompson and Logan Thompson.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dallas Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Webb family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.