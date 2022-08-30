Laurie Butler

Laurie Butler, 48, of Pedro, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11:00am until the time of the service on Wednesday.

To make online condolences to the Butler family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.