Steven Millhouse

Steven Lee Millhouse, 57, of Burlington, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, departing from Hospice Care in Wheelersburg.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Donald J Millhouse.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Bonnie Bridges Millhouse, of Burlington; two sons, Steven (Gina) Millhouse, of Crocket Texas, and Matthew Beitler, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three precious grandchildren, Steven Lee Millhouse III and Alexis Millhouse, of Crocket, Texas, and Travis Beitler, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a brother, Donald (Lisa) J. Millhouse II; caregiver and partner, Regina Hudson; and countless friends and family.

Steve was a gentle giant who never met a stranger.

He was well loved in his community and will be missed by many.

He loved animals and they loved him.

Services will be conducted by Schneider Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be Friday, 1–2 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m.

Burial will be at Ice Creek Cemetery, in Ironton, following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.