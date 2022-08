Trenton Baumgard

Trenton Andrew Baumgard, 22, of South Point, died Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Father Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com