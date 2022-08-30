William Howell

William “Billy” Howell, 47, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation was Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Mended Reeds Health Center in Billy’s honor.

