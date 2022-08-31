EDITORIAL: Another outlet for care

On Thursday, the Village of South Point was able to welcome a new and important addition to their neighborhood.

PALS opened their doors on Solida Road, hosting an open house for the community.

The company, operated by Chrysalis Health, was founded in Columbus in 2012 and now has several locations across the state.

PALS works with adults with developmental disabilities, providing care and helping them to get access to services and develop life skills.

Judging from the atmosphere at their new community space in the village, they have already built a strong relationship with the clients they have been serving in Lawrence County prior to the site opening.

We are fortunate to have another provider in the county for the DD community. Their service with adults can build upon the work done by Open Door School for youth and Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities, who work with all ages.

We wish them the best on their new venture and look forward to seeing what they bring to the county.