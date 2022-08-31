Georgia Triplett

Georgia Triplett

Georgia Arlene (Blair) Triplett, 64, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Depot Square, Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Triplett family during this difficult time.

