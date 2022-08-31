Georgia Triplett
Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Georgia Triplett
Georgia Arlene (Blair) Triplett, 64, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Depot Square, Ironton.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Triplett family during this difficult time.
To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.