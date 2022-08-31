Georgia Triplett

Georgia Arlene (Blair) Triplett, 64, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Depot Square, Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Triplett family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.