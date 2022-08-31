Oscar Gore

Sept. 13, 1940–Aug. 29, 2022

Oscar J. Gore, 81, of Kitts Hill, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, in Ironton.

Mr. Gore was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Ironton, a son to the late Oscar and Leora (Mayo) Gore.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Gore.

Mr. Gore attended Rock Hill High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

He retired after 37 years as a millwright for Ironton Iron.

He enjoyed wood working and working with his hands.

He was a member of Royersville Church, where he was active in helping with the church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marijane Gore, who passed away in 2002; two sons, Joey and Jeff Gore; and a grandson, Shannon Gore.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael (Andrea,) of Ironton; daughter Tonya (Bill) Ott, of Millfield; and four grandchildren, Natasha (Brad) Swartz, of Columbus, Casey (Cassandra Cole) Gore, Mitchell Gore, of Coal Grove and Michelle (Robert) Reed of Ripley, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Clifford Gore and Brother Kenny Kelley.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with military gravesite rites provided by VFW Post #8850.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.