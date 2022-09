Gary Ackerson

Gary Ackerson, 74, of South Point, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Dwain Mannon officiating. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Deering.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. Tuesday funeral home.

Condolence to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.