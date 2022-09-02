Ironton in Bloom Yard of the Month for August announced

Ironton in Bloom’s committee has traveled Ironton from end to end to search out the best kept yard and flowers in town.

The choice for this month is 903 N. Fifth St., the home of Bob Easterling.

He says he has always loved flowers, and that working in the yard and seeing how they grow and bloom into beautiful arrangements gives him pleasure. Bright eyes, vinca, zinnias and rooster combs are some of his favorites. Since 2007, Ironton In Bloom has been striving to beautify Ironton in an effort to make it a better place to live, work and play.

The Yard of the Month winners work hard to make their homes and yards show the true beauty of our area.