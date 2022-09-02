Joann Massie

Joann Aretta (Haynes) Massie, 54, of Franklin Furnace, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Massie.

Email newsletter signup

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Online condolences may be made to the Massie family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.