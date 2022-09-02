Joann Massie

Published 11:04 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By Obituaries

Joann Massie

Joann Aretta (Haynes) Massie, 54, of Franklin Furnace, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Massie.

Email newsletter signup

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.
Online condolences may be made to the Massie family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More Obituaries

Buddy Swindler

Ruth King

Gary Ackerson

Gary Simpson

Print Article