Ruth King

May 27, 1928–Aug. 30, 2022

Ruth Elnora King, 94, of Cincinnati, formerly of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at The Glen of Cincinnati.

Mrs. King was born May 27, 1928, in Russell, Kentucky, the daughter to the late Lando “Tom” Pennington and Emma (Bates) Myers and her step father William L. Myers, who raised her as his own daughter.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. King.

Mrs. King was a 1946 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ashland Junior College.

She was a legal secretary/book keeper for Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center in South Point, retiring in 1992.

She was a faithful member of Sovereign Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Coal Grove for many years and more recently of Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her church dearly and enjoyed fellowshipping with them.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jack R. Chapman and Gerald “Wayne” Chapman; brother, Clarence Pennington; sister, Dolores J. Johnson; and two infant sisters, Helen and Alberta Pennington.

She is survived by granddaughter, Shauna Hernandez, of Cincinnati; two grandsons, Gerald Wayne Chapman Jr., of Florida and Joseph Chapman, of Dayton, six great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family member who will miss her.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.