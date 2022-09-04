Panthers turn into groundhogs to beat Vikings

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Panthers might become the new poster for Feb 2.

The Panthers are proving to be true groundhogs as their 42-6 win over the Symmes Valley Vikings on Friday.

The Panthers had 412 total yards with 404 coming on the ground.

Camron Shockley led the ground game with the best performance of his young career. He gained 120 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.

Marcus Burnside ran 15 times for 84 yards and scored 3 touchdowns while Ryan Martin gained 89 yards on 7 attempts.

“We played hard,” said Panthers’ coach Todd Knipp. “We still need to clean up the mental errors and eliminate unnecessary penalties.”

The Vikings were limited to 117 total yards including 90 on the ground. Randy Adkins had 45 on 5 carries, Levi Ross 23 yards on 6 tries and Willie Jones 22 yards on 5 attempts.

Quarterback Aleck Beckett was 4-of-12 passing for 27 yards.

Chesapeake (2-1) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Burnside scored on a 1-yard run at the midway point of the quarter. Jacob Spears kicked the first of his 6 extra points.

The lead went to 14-0 with 9:07 left in the half on a 6-yard scoring run by Martin.

Burnside got his second TD on a 3-yard run with 4:37 left in the half and it was 21-0.

The score was unchanged until Shockley lived up to his name and shocked the defense with a 64-yard gallop with just 1:11 on the third quarter clock and the lead was now 28-0.

The Vikings pushed on and drove for a score as Josh Saunders ran 11 yards for a touchdown with 10:10 to play in the game and cut the deficit to 28-6.

But the Panthers answered about 3 minutes later as Burnside went 6 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-6.

Chesapeake capped the scoring when Corey Davis ran 6 yards for a TD with just 2:23 to play.

Next Friday, Chesapeake will host South Point and Symmes Valley entertains Tug Valley, W.Va.

Sym. Valley 0 0 0 6 = 6

Chesapeake 7 14 7 14 = 42

First Quarter

Ch — Marcus Burnside 1 run (Jacob Spears kick) 6:00

Second Quarter

Ch — Ryan Martin 6 run (Jacob Spears kick) 9:07

Ch — Marcus Burnside 3 run (Jacob Spears kick) 4:37

Third Quarter

Ch — Camron Shockley 64 run (Jacob Spears kick) 1:11

Fourth Quarter

SV — Josh Saunders 11 run (run failed) 10:10

Ch — Marcus Burnside 6 run (Jacob Spears kick) 6:53

Ch — Corey Davis 6 run (Jacob Spears kick) 2:23

SV Ch

First downs 9 11

Rushes-yards 30-90 46-404

Passing yards 27 8

Total yards 117 412

Cmp-Att-Int 4-12-2 1-2-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-60 10-85

Punts-average 4-23.3 3-26.0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Symmes Valley: Aleck Beckett 10-minus 22, Levi Ross 6-23, Willie Jones 5-22, Sam McClease 1-4, Randy Adkins 5-45, Josh Saunders 2-16 TD, Caleb Richie 1-2; Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 1-0 Marcus Burnside 15-84 3TD, Camron Shockley 10-120 TD, Aaron Ross 4-minus 1, Ryan Martin 7-89, Curtis Brandenburg 4-46, Jack Blankenship 1-5, Phillip Thacker 1-22 Corey Davis 2-26 TD, Andrew Daniels 1-14.

PASSING–Symmes Valley: Aleck Beckett 4-12-2 27; Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 1-2-0 8.

RECEIVING–Symmes Valley: Josh Saunders 4-27 TD; Chesapeake: Ryan Martin 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.